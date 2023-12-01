Teething is the stage in which babies’ teeth start to come through their gums.

Most babies get their first tooth when they're about 6 months old

By age 3, most babies have all 20 of their baby teeth

Teething babies are usually fussy, but despite what many people think, teething doesn't cause fever

Call your doctor if your baby is extremely fussy or has a fever higher than 100° F (37.8° C)—your baby is probably sick, not just teething.