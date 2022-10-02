skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Meconium Aspiration Syndrome

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

Meconium is the material that's inside your baby's intestines while still in your womb (an unborn baby is called a fetus). Even though a fetus doesn't eat food, it swallows the amniotic fluid that it floats in. This forms a sticky, dark green material in the fetus's intestines.

Aspiration is when you inhale some material into your lungs.

What is meconium aspiration syndrome?

If a fetus is stressed right before birth, the fetus can poop meconium into the amniotic fluid. Meconium aspiration syndrome is when a fetus inhales amniotic fluid full of meconium.

Inhaling plain amniotic fluid isn't harmful. But if the fluid contains meconium, the meconium can block your baby's air passages and irritate the lungs.

  • Babies have trouble breathing

  • They breathe quickly, grunt when breathing out, and may have blue-colored skin

  • Doctors may have to put a breathing tube in your baby's windpipe, and your baby may be put on a ventilator

  • Most babies survive, but they have a higher chance of having asthma later in life

What are the symptoms of meconium aspiration syndrome?

Symptoms include:

  • Fast breathing

  • Looking like they're struggling to breathe

  • Grunting when breathing out

  • Blue skin from low oxygen levels

How can doctors tell if my baby has meconium aspiration syndrome?

Doctors suspect meconium aspiration syndrome if there is meconium in the amniotic fluid when your baby is born and your baby has breathing problems. Doctors may also do:

How do doctors treat meconium aspiration syndrome?

Doctors treat your baby with:

  • Suction to remove meconium blocking your baby’s mouth, nose, and throat

  • A breathing tube in the baby’s windpipe—the baby may also need a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine or ventilator to help with breathing

  • Antibiotics to prevent infection

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.