What is bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD)?
Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) is long-term lung damage that happens to some babies who had serious breathing problems at birth.
BPD usually happens to babies who were on a ventilator or needed oxygen early in life for a long time.
BPD happens most often in very premature babies
The lung damage from BPD makes babies need extra oxygen
Most babies get better after several months, but severe cases can be fatal
BPD can slow your child's growth and development and increase the risk of asthma or pneumonia
What causes BPD?
If your baby has a breathing problem, a ventilator and extra oxygen can be life-saving. But the ventilator and the oxygen can damage your baby's lungs if they're used for a long time.
Lung damage is more likely if your baby:
Was very premature
Has a serious lung problem, like respiratory distress syndrome
Had a serious infection in the womb or right after birth
What are the symptoms of BPD?
Symptoms in babies include:
Fast breathing
Looking like they're struggling to breathe
Blue skin caused by low oxygen levels
How can doctors tell if my baby has BPD?
Doctors suspect BPD if your baby:
Was born prematurely and needed a ventilator for a long time
Continues to need extra oxygen or to be on the ventilator after the original lung problem has gotten better
To know for sure doctors will do:
Chest x-ray
How do doctors treat BPD?
To treat BPD, doctors will:
Give your baby oxygen through a small tube placed in the nose
Have your baby take extra breast milk or formula to help your baby’s lungs grow
Give medicine to make your baby urinate (pee) to get extra fluid out of the body, including the lungs
When your baby leaves the hospital, doctors will:
Have you keep your baby away from cigarette smoke
Give your baby medicine and the flu vaccine to prevent lung infections
Most babies get better after several months, but your child may have a higher chance of asthma or pneumonia later in life.