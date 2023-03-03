Babies don't usually have symptoms of PKU right away, although sometimes they are sleepy or don't eat well. Symptoms in untreated children usually develop over a few months after birth and include:

Seizures

Throwing up

Eczema-like rash

Sometimes, a musty body smell

As untreated children get older, their brain doesn't develop as it should (they have intellectual disability). They may become aggressive or hyperactive.

Children who are treated in the first few days of life do not develop the severe symptoms of PKU. A phenylalanine-restricted diet, if started early and maintained well, allows for mostly normal development.