What are the symptoms of ASDs and VSDs?

Symptoms depend a lot on how big the hole is and exactly where it's located.

An ASD usually doesn’t cause symptoms, though sometimes a child grows more slowly than expected. If your child has a large ASD that isn't treated, the child may have health problems in adulthood such as:

Getting tired and short of breath easily

Stroke

High blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension)

A VSD that's small may not cause any symptoms. But larger VSDs usually start causing problems when a baby is 4 to 6 weeks old. Symptoms include:

Faster breathing

Difficulty feeding

Sweating while eating

Slow weight gain

These are signs of heart failure.

If a VSD isn't treated, it can cause: