What are the symptoms of Hirschsprung disease?

Symptoms include:

In newborn babies, not having a bowel movement within the first 24 hours after birth

Vomit that is green or brown

A swollen belly

Refusing to eat

If only a small part of a child’s large intestine is blocked, the symptoms can be mild and include:

Thin stool, like a ribbon

Not gaining weight

Not passing stool

Children with mild symptoms may not be diagnosed until later in childhood or, rarely, as adults.

If Hirschsprung disease isn’t treated, a child may get Hirschsprung enterocolitis. This can be life-threatening with symptoms that include: