Bullying is hurting someone else through actions (like hitting someone or breaking their things) or words (teasing, harassing, or threatening). The bully may be bigger, stronger, or more popular than the victim.

Bullying can happen in many places, such as home, school, or at work. It can happen once or be repeated many times.

Both boys and girls can be bullies

Bullying can happen at any age, from preschool through adulthood

Many students are bullied through email, text messages, and social media (this is called cyberbullying)

Bullying or being bullied isn't a normal part of childhood

Sexting is digitally sending sexual messages or photos to someone. Sexting can lead to bullying if someone wants to hurt or embarrass the person whose pictures or sexual messages were shared.