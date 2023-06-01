What are the symptoms of Bell palsy?

Symptoms start suddenly, usually within hours. Within 48 to 72 hours, your symptoms are as bad as they’ll get.

Bell palsy weakens the muscles on one side of your face. Sometimes you have a little pain behind your ear before the weakness starts. The weakness may range from mild weakness to a total inability to move, called paralysis. On your weak side, you may have:

A hard time making an expression, such as wrinkling your forehead, blinking, or smiling

Numbness or a heavy feeling

Trouble closing your eye, causing it to become dry

Dry mouth or drooling

Trouble tasting with the front part of your tongue

Hearing that makes sounds seem louder than usual

Your facial nerve may not always heal the right way. This can cause unusual face movements or watery eyes. Sometimes, your facial muscles may stay tight.