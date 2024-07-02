Brain infections are very serious and can be fatal. They can be caused by:
Viruses (most common)
Bacteria
Fungi or parasites (rare)
Infections that involve only the brain are called encephalitis. Infections that involve the layers of tissue (meninges) that cover the brain and spinal cord are called meningitis. But encephalitis can spread and cause meningitis. And sometimes meningitis spreads to cause encephalitis.
Brain infections from a virus usually affect your whole brain. Brain infections caused by bacteria sometimes cause a pocket of pus, called a brain abscess.
How do infections get in your brain?
Infections usually start somewhere else. They can get to your brain and meninges in several ways:
From an infection nearby, such as in your teeth, sinuses, or ears
Through your blood from another part of your body
Directly from the outside, for example, through a skull fracture or during brain surgery
Infections that spread through your blood sometimes come from bug bites, particularly from mosquitoes and ticks.
What are the symptoms of a brain infection?
How do doctors diagnose brain infections?
Doctors usually do:
How do doctors treat brain infections?
Doctors try to treat the cause of the infection. Antiviral drugs or antibiotics work for some infections but not all. Doctors also give medicine to relieve symptoms.