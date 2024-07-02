Brain infections are very serious and can be fatal. They can be caused by:

Viruses (most common)

Bacteria

Fungi or parasites (rare)

Infections that involve only the brain are called encephalitis. Infections that involve the layers of tissue (meninges) that cover the brain and spinal cord are called meningitis. But encephalitis can spread and cause meningitis. And sometimes meningitis spreads to cause encephalitis.

Brain infections from a virus usually affect your whole brain. Brain infections caused by bacteria sometimes cause a pocket of pus, called a brain abscess.

How do infections get in your brain? Infections usually start somewhere else. They can get to your brain and meninges in several ways: From an infection nearby, such as in your teeth, sinuses, or ears

Through your blood from another part of your body

Directly from the outside, for example, through a skull fracture or during brain surgery Infections that spread through your blood sometimes come from bug bites, particularly from mosquitoes and ticks.

What are the symptoms of a brain infection? Brain infections keep your brain from working properly. You often have: Headache

Confusion and trouble thinking clearly You may not act like yourself. Severe infections can cause seizures and make you go into a coma, have trouble breathing, and sometimes die.