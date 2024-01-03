When should I see a doctor for my neck pain?

See your doctor right away if you have neck pain and any of these warning signs:

Loss of strength in your neck, or in one or both of your arms or legs

Numbness in one or both of your arms or legs

Fever

Night sweats

Headache

Tiredness or confusion

Chest discomfort or feeling like you can't catch your breath

Pain that happens or gets worse when you exercise

Problems with swallowing

See your doctor within a day

If you have neck pain without warning signs, you can wait a few days or call your doctor to talk about how soon you should be seen.