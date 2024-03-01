What are the symptoms of hemophilia?

What are the symptoms of hemophilia?

The main symptom of hemophilia is:

Excessive bleeding and bruising

You may bleed from the outside, like from a cut or from your nose. Or you may bleed on the inside. For example, if you twist your knee or bang your leg, it may swell up with blood.

Because people who have hemophilia are born with it, blood clotting problems usually show up in young children unless the problem is very mild.

How much you bleed depends on how severe your hemophilia is.

If you have mild hemophilia, you may:

Bleed more than usual, but only after surgery, dental work, or an injury

Never be diagnosed

If you have moderate hemophilia, you may:

Sometimes bleed without any apparent injury

During surgery or after an injury, have heavy bleeding that's hard to control and can cause death

If you have severe hemophilia, you may:

Often have serious bleeding after a minor injury or for no clear reason

Have major bleeding in your brain from a slight bump to the head, causing brain damage or death

Bleeding inside the same joint can cause crippling joint damage.