Care Providers for Older Adults: Family and Friends

Caregiving for a family member can be very rewarding, even when it is hard work and causes stress. Many people choose to care for a spouse, partner, or parent out of love and respect. They find new meaning in their own life by making a difference in another person's life, even if their efforts are not always appreciated. However, no one can ever be fully prepared for the challenges of caregiving.

Physically, mentally, financially, and emotionally, caregiving can be demanding, as in the following situations:

Caregivers may have to do all household tasks, dress and bathe the person, make sure the person follows the prescribed medication regimen, manage the person’s finances, or a combination.

They may spend their life’s savings while they care for a dependent parent or spouse, or they may have to quit their job to care for the person.

They may have to continually attend to the person’s emotional needs.

They may have to give up activities they enjoy.

Family members may disagree or argue about who should provide or pay for the care and about other aspects of care.

The demands may be more trying when caregivers themselves are frail, have been thrust into their role unexpectedly or reluctantly, or must care for someone who is uncooperative or combative.

The many responsibilities and conflicts that come with caring for an older person can isolate a caregiver, compromise relationships, and threaten job opportunities. They can lead to mounting anger, frustration, guilt, anxiety, stress, depression, and a sense of helplessness and exhaustion (see also Stresses of caregiving). These feelings are sometimes called caregiver burnout. Burnout can affect anyone at any time but is more likely when the person being cared for cannot be left alone or is disruptive overnight. In the worst cases, when caregivers are unaware of or are unable to obtain help, burnout can lead to mistreatment, including abandonment and even abuse.

To determine how to provide the help a person needs and to avoid caregiver burnout, caregivers often need to talk with different health care professionals, including a social worker, a care manager (a specialist trained in making sure that older adults receive all the help and care they need), the primary care physician, a nurse, and/or physical and occupational therapists. Caregivers can also use strategies to prepare themselves for caregiving and to avoid caregiver burnout.