Standing Resisted Shoulder Internal Rotation
1. Place one end of elastic band to a secure object at waist level.
2. Place pillow or towel roll between elbow and body on involved side.
3. Grasp band with involved hand, with elbow bent to 90° and thumb up.
4. Internally rotate arm (pull hand inward across body), then slowly return to start position.
5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.
6. Special instructions
a. Start with least resistance band.
b. Keep arm at side and elbow flexed at 90°.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.