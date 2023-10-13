Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
Side-Lying Shoulder External Rotation
1. Lie on uninvolved side with pillow between arm and body on the involved side.
2. Bend involved elbow to 90°.
3. Squeeze the shoulder blade toward spine and downward.
4. Move forearm up by rotating at the shoulder, so the back of the hand is up toward the ceiling.
5. Slowly return to start position and repeat.
6. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.
7. Add light weight as tolerated.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.