Side-Lying Hip External Rotation (Clamshell Exercise)
Side-Lying Hip External Rotation (Clamshell Exercise)
1. Lie on involved side.
2. Keep shoulders and hips in line with ankles slightly behind the body with the knees bent approximately 90°.
3. Keep feet together while lifting top knee up toward the ceiling.
4. Lower and repeat.
5. Repeat exercise lying on the uninvolved side.
6. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 3 times a day.
7. Special instructions
a. For added resistance, place a band around the knees, start with the least resistance.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.