Factors such as weak thigh muscles, excessive pronation, and tight leg muscles and tendons can cause pain in the front part of the knee.

People may feel pain when running downhill but eventually may have pain during walking.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and arthroscopy may be needed for diagnosis.

People should stop running until there is no pain and then use exercise to strengthen and balance muscles around the knee.

If excessive pronation causes pain, shoe inserts can help.

The kneecap (patella) is a circular bone that is attached to ligaments and tendons around the knee and normally moves up and down the thighbone during running.

When the Front of the Knee Hurts

Pain in the front of the knee (anterior knee pain) may be caused by

A kneecap located too high or too low in the front of the knee joint

Off-center insertion of the muscles around the knee cap

Tight, shortened hamstring muscles

Tight Achilles tendon

Weak thigh muscles—which normally help stabilize the knee

Runner’s knee Weak thigh muscles are a common cause of runner’s knee, a treatable cause of anterior knee pain. Weak thigh muscles allow the kneecap to move sideways and rub abnormally against the thighbone. Runner’s knee usually starts out with knee pain when running downhill. Later, any running or walking, especially down steps, is painful.

Excessive pronation Excessive pronation of the foot (rolling of the foot inward) when walking or running can cause knee pain. Pronation forces the thigh muscles (quadriceps) to pull the kneecap outward and rub abnormally against the end of the thighbone.

Diagnosis of Knee Pain A doctor's evaluation Doctors ask about symptoms and examine the person. Sometimes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), arthroscopy (looking inside the joint with a flexible viewing tube), or both are needed.