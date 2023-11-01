Piriformis syndrome is compression of the sciatic nerve by the piriformis muscle (a flat muscle of the buttocks located near the hip), causing pain in the buttocks and occasionally sciatica.

(See also Overview of Sports Injuries.)

The piriformis muscle extends from the pelvic surface of the large triangular bone at the base of the spine (sacrum, or tailbone) to the bony bump (trochanter) at the upper end of the thighbone (femur). During running or sitting, this muscle can compress the sciatic nerve at the site where it emerges from under the piriformis to pass over the hip rotator muscles. Piriformis syndrome is uncommon.

Symptoms of Piriformis Syndrome A chronic nagging ache, pain, tingling, or numbness starts in the buttocks and can extend down the entire back of the thigh and calf, and sometimes into the foot. Pain worsens when the piriformis is pressed against the sciatic nerve (for example, while sitting on a toilet, a car seat, or a narrow bicycle seat or while running).

Diagnosis of Piriformis Syndrome A doctor's evaluation Doctors diagnose piriformis syndrome on the basis of the person's symptoms and the results of a physical examination. Doctors may move the leg or ask the person to bend because piriformis syndrome is diagnosed when specific movements cause pain.