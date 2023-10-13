Prone Shoulder Horizontal Abduction
1. Lie on stomach with involved arm down off edge of table and thumb pointed out away from body.
2. Squeeze shoulder blade toward spine and downward.
3. Lift arm upward to shoulder level.
4. Lower arm toward the floor and repeat.
5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.
6. Special instructions
a. Do not let shoulder blade move when lifting arm.
b. Keep thumb facing up toward the ceiling.
Courtesy of Tomah Memorial Hospital, Department of Physical Therapy, Tomah, WI; Elizabeth C.K. Bender, MSPT, ATC, CSCS; and Whitney Gnewikow, DPT, ATC.