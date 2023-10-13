While many people visit my hometown for vacations and holidays, I'm lucky enough to live within driving distance of the beach and mountains. It's a type of place where spending time outside is just a way of life. Around the time I started college, I noticed my hands would become numb and tingly in cooler weather. My fingers even showed pale areas and patches. It became really difficult to type essays and papers for class, especially when I was stressed. And I'd often need to stop to warm my hands.

During my annual physical. I explained my cold sensitivity to my doctor. And she told me about Raynaud's syndrome. This condition, in which the tiny arteries in your fingers or toes narrows more than usual, occurs when you're exposed to cold or stress.