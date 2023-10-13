Hi, my name is Aiden. I love to read and build things with my building blocks. When I organize my bookshelf, I always arrange the books from smallest to largest. They have to be in a perfect line on my shelf.

When I play with my building blocks, I put all of the red ones together and all the blue ones together. I really don't like it when different colors touch. I also don't like sharing my toys. I'm afraid of germs and getting sick.

So, one day, my mom took me to see a doctor. The doctor told me I have an obsessive-compulsive disorder or OCD. OCD makes me want to do everything in a certain way. If I don't, I get scared something bad will happen.