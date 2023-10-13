Hidden Disability: Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Hi, my name is Aiden. I love to read and build things with my building blocks. When I organize my bookshelf, I always arrange the books from smallest to largest. They have to be in a perfect line on my shelf.
When I play with my building blocks, I put all of the red ones together and all the blue ones together. I really don't like it when different colors touch. I also don't like sharing my toys. I'm afraid of germs and getting sick.
So, one day, my mom took me to see a doctor. The doctor told me I have an obsessive-compulsive disorder or OCD. OCD makes me want to do everything in a certain way. If I don't, I get scared something bad will happen.
My doctor is really nice and listens to me. She helps me understand what my brain is the way that it is. Talking to her makes me feel a lot better. When I get older, I won't let OCD get in my way.
Copyright © 2025 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.