Hidden Disability: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
As an early childhood educator, every day is exciting. I love working in a fun, playful environment where I get to be creative and watch the children grow. I don't always have a lot of time to eat lunch. And by the end of the day, the last thing I want to do is cook. So lately, I've been eating a lot of fast food and takeout. Over the last several months, I've noticed I have a lot of bloating, gas, and abdominal pain. Some days I'm really constipated and other days I have diarrhea.
I've also been struggling with stress and anxiety and I have problems staying asleep. When I went to see my doctor, we discussed symptoms and did some blood tests to rule out other disorders, like ulcerative colitis and celiac disease. But test results were normal. Eventually, I was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Often the cause of IBS is not clear. My doctor and I suspect that mine could be triggered by high calorie, fatty foods. So I'm trying smaller, low fat meals with more fiber.
I've also incorporated more water into my diet instead of fruit juices. While there isn't a quick fix for IBS, I'm taking the steps to discover my personal triggers. Meal prepping on the weekends has given me healthier dinner options during my busy work schedule. And I've started regular physical activity to help manage stress. I'm already feeling better and noticing improvement in my symptoms.
