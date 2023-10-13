As an early childhood educator, every day is exciting. I love working in a fun, playful environment where I get to be creative and watch the children grow. I don't always have a lot of time to eat lunch. And by the end of the day, the last thing I want to do is cook. So lately, I've been eating a lot of fast food and takeout. Over the last several months, I've noticed I have a lot of bloating, gas, and abdominal pain. Some days I'm really constipated and other days I have diarrhea.

I've also been struggling with stress and anxiety and I have problems staying asleep. When I went to see my doctor, we discussed symptoms and did some blood tests to rule out other disorders, like ulcerative colitis and celiac disease. But test results were normal. Eventually, I was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Often the cause of IBS is not clear. My doctor and I suspect that mine could be triggered by high calorie, fatty foods. So I'm trying smaller, low fat meals with more fiber.