Ever since I first watched the Olympic games, I wanted to be a gymnast. From a young age, I was extremely competitive and spent all of my free time at the gym, perfecting my routines and dreaming of the day I would win my own medals.

When I started high school, I became really self-conscious about my body. I wanted every part of my gymnastics routines to be perfect. So I measured my servings, counted the calories of everything I ate, and weighed myself multiple times per day. Sometimes I'd even hide or throw away my food because I didn't want my family or friends to notice.

I was able to hide what I was doing for a time, but my parents knew something wasn't right and took me to see a doctor. After an evaluation, my doctor diagnosed me with anorexia nervosa. Anorexia is an eating disorder characterized by a constant pursuit of thinness, a distorted body image, and extreme fear of being overweight and a restriction of food leading to a low body weight.