Understanding Medical Terms for Menstrual Cycle Issues
Term
Description
No periods
Primary amenorrhea
Periods never started at puberty
Secondary amenorrhea
Periods started at puberty but have stopped
Abnormal uterine (vaginal) bleeding
Any type of bleeding from the uterus that does not follow the normal pattern for menstrual cycles (such as heavy, long, or irregular bleeding); bleeding exits through the vagina, so it is often called vaginal bleeding
Heavy menstrual bleeding (also called menorrhagia)
Unusually long and/or heavy periods
Ovulatory dysfunction
Irregular or absent periods because ovulation (releasing an egg from the ovary) is not occurring on a regular schedule
Intermenstrual bleeding
Bleeding in between periods
Dysmenorrhea
Menstrual cramps or painful periods
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
Physical and psychological symptoms that occur before the start of a period
A severe form of PMS with intense mood and emotional symptoms (psychological symptoms) that occur before the start of a period, end when or shortly after the period starts, and interfere with or impact daily activities and/or relationships
Perimenopause
The transitional period leading up to menopause; usually occurs several years before and up to 1 year after the last menstrual period
Menopause
Occurs when ovaries stop releasing eggs, leading to the cessation of menstruation and defined as 12 months after the last period
Postmenopausal bleeding
Bleeding that occurs after menopause