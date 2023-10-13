Types of Infectious Organisms
Type
Description
Examples
Some Disorders That Can Result
Bacteria are microscopic, single-celled organisms without a nucleus.
Streptococcus pyogenes
Pharyngitis (strep throat)
Escherichia coli
Viruses are small infectious organisms—much smaller than a fungus or bacterium. They cannot reproduce on their own. They must invade a living cell and use that cell’s machinery to reproduce.
Varicella-zoster virus
Chickenpox and shingles
Rhinovirus
The common cold
Fungi are living organisms, but they are not plants or animals. Their size ranges from microscopic to easily seen with the naked eye. They include yeasts, molds, and mushrooms.
Candida albicans
Trichophyton
Parasites are organisms that survive by living inside another usually much larger organism (the host). They include worms and single-celled organisms called protozoa (which, unlike bacteria, have a nucleus).
Enterobius vermicularis (a species of pinworm)
Plasmodium falciparum (a species of protozoa)