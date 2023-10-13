Symptoms of Nutrient Deficiencies
Nutrient
Symptoms
Calcium
Bone pain and deformities, greater likelihood of fractures (due to bone thinning or osteoporosis), muscle spasms, tooth discoloration, and greater susceptibility to painful tooth decay
Fatigue and weakness (due to anemia)
Magnesium
Muscle spasms
Diarrhea, skin disorders, confusion (pellagra), and sore tongue
Protein
Swelling (edema), usually in the legs; dry skin; and hair loss
Night blindness
Vitamin B1
Pins-and-needles sensation, especially in the feet, and heart failure
Vitamin B2
Sore tongue and cracks at the edges of the mouth
Fatigue and weakness (due to anemia), pins-and-needles sensation, and confusion
Weakness and bleeding gums
Bone thinning and bone pain
Tendency to bruise and bleed