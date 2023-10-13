Streptococci and Some Disorders They Cause
Species
Circumstances
Disorders
Group A
Streptococcus pyogenes
Ears, nose, and throat
Middle ear infection (otitis media)
Sore throat (pharyngitis, called strep throat)
Skin
Cellulitis (infection of tissues just under the skin)
Erysipelas (a superficial form of cellulitis)
Impetigo (a skin infection)
Wound infections
Other
Infection of heart valves (endocarditis)
Pleurisy
Scarlet fever (no longer common)
Disorders that develop after streptococcal infections
Glomerulonephritis (kidney inflammation)
Group B
Streptococcus agalactiae
In adults, especially those with diabetes mellitus
Abscesses
Cellulitis
Wound infections
In newborns
In women after delivery of a baby
Bloodstream infections
Infection of the uterus (endometritis)
Viridans
Various species
—
Infection of heart valves (endocarditis) that have been damaged by a disorder such as a congenital heart disorder or rheumatic fever