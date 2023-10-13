skip to main content
Streptococci and Some Disorders They Cause

Species

Circumstances

Disorders

Group A

Streptococcus pyogenes

Ears, nose, and throat

Middle ear infection (otitis media)

Sinusitis

Sore throat (pharyngitis, called strep throat)

Skin

Cellulitis (infection of tissues just under the skin)

Erysipelas (a superficial form of cellulitis)

Impetigo (a skin infection)

Wound infections

Other

Infection of heart valves (endocarditis)

Necrotizing fasciitis

Pleurisy

Pneumonia

Scarlet fever (no longer common)

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome

Disorders that develop after streptococcal infections

Glomerulonephritis (kidney inflammation)

Rheumatic fever

Group B

Streptococcus agalactiae

In adults, especially those with diabetes mellitus

Abscesses

Cellulitis

Wound infections

Foot (and sometimes bone) infections due to diabetes

In newborns

Bloodstream infections

Meningitis

Pneumonia

In women after delivery of a baby

Bloodstream infections

Infection of the uterus (endometritis)

Viridans

Various species

Dental cavities

Meningitis

Bloodstream infections

Infection of heart valves (endocarditis) that have been damaged by a disorder such as a congenital heart disorder or rheumatic fever

