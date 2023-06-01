Erysipelas is a superficial form of skin infection (cellulitis) typically caused by streptococci.
(See also Overview of Bacterial Skin Infections.)
Erysipelas is most commonly caused by Streptococcus bacteria. However, it can also be caused by other bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, including a strain of Staphylococcus called methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
Symptoms of Erysipelas
Erysipelas causes a shiny, painful, red, raised patch on the skin. The edges have distinct borders and do not blend into the nearby normal skin. The patch feels warm and firm to the touch. Erysipelas occurs most frequently on the legs and face.
People often have a high fever, chills, and a general feeling of illness (malaise).
In another form of erysipelas, blisters form on the skin.
Diagnosis of Erysipelas
A doctor's evaluation
Doctors base the diagnosis of erysipelas on the characteristic appearance of the patch.
Sometimes doctors send blood samples to a laboratory to identify the bacteria (called a culture) if the person is very sick.
Treatment of Erysipelas
Antibiotics
Antibiotics given by mouth, such as penicillin, can cure the infection.
Cold packs and medications for pain may relieve discomfort.
Fungal foot infections may be an entry site for infection and may require treatment with antifungal medications to prevent recurrence.
Compression stockings may be worn on the legs to lessen swelling caused by erysipelas.