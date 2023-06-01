skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Erysipelas

ByWingfield E. Rehmus, MD, MPH, University of British Columbia
Reviewed/Revised Jun 2023 | Modified Sept 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Erysipelas is a superficial form of skin infection (cellulitis) typically caused by streptococci.

(See also Overview of Bacterial Skin Infections.)

Erysipelas is most commonly caused by Streptococcus bacteria. However, it can also be caused by other bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, including a strain of Staphylococcus called methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Symptoms of Erysipelas

Erysipelas causes a shiny, painful, red, raised patch on the skin. The edges have distinct borders and do not blend into the nearby normal skin. The patch feels warm and firm to the touch. Erysipelas occurs most frequently on the legs and face.

People often have a high fever, chills, and a general feeling of illness (malaise).

In another form of erysipelas, blisters form on the skin.

Erysipelas
Hide Details
In erysipelas, the skin is red and raised and the edges have a distinct border.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Diagnosis of Erysipelas

  • A doctor's evaluation

Doctors base the diagnosis of erysipelas on the characteristic appearance of the patch.

Sometimes doctors send blood samples to a laboratory to identify the bacteria (called a culture) if the person is very sick.

Lab Test

Treatment of Erysipelas

  • Antibiotics

Antibiotics given by mouth, such as penicillin, can cure the infection.

Cold packs and medications for pain may relieve discomfort.

Fungal foot infections may be an entry site for infection and may require treatment with antifungal medications to prevent recurrence.

Compression stockings may be worn on the legs to lessen swelling caused by erysipelas.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.