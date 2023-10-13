Some Strategies for Preventing Major Health Problems*
Health Problem
Preventive Measures
Do not smoke (to prevent lung cancer and many other cancers).
Eat a balanced diet high in fiber, fruits, and vegetables and limited in fat (particularly saturated fat and trans fatty acids) and calories (to prevent breast cancer and colorectal cancer).
Reduce consumption of salt- or smoke-cured food (to prevent stomach cancer).
Avoid too much sun exposure, and use sunscreens with a high sun-protection factor (to prevent skin cancer).
Make sure children get the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine (to prevent cervical cancer and throat cancer).
Get recommended screening tests.
Do not smoke.
Avoid exposure to toxic substances (especially in industrial settings).
Wash hands frequently.
Improving ventilation and moving activities outdoors
Stay home if symptoms of COVID develop (or any signs of a cold or flu to prevent passing it on to others)
Get the COVID-19 vaccine and stay up to date on vaccinations
Check CDC recommendations for COVID-19 prevention because recommendations may change, depending on where a person lives
Diabetes (type 2)
Exercise regularly.
Eat a balanced diet.
Maintain recommended body weight.
Maintain normal lipid levels through diet and, if necessary, medications.
Maintain normal blood pressure through diet, exercise, stress reduction, and, if necessary, medications.
Do not smoke.
Heart disease and stroke
Maintain normal cholesterol and other fat (lipid) levels through diet and, if necessary, medications.
Maintain normal blood pressure through diet, exercise, stress reduction, and, if necessary, medications.
Consume a balanced diet high in fiber, fruits, and vegetables and limited in fat (particularly saturated fat and trans fatty acids) and calories.
Maintain recommended body weight.
Do not smoke.
Exercise regularly and include aerobic exercise (such as brisk walking, bicycling, and jogging) and muscle-strengthening exercise (such as training with free weights or weight machines).
High blood pressure (hypertension)
Consume a balanced diet high in fiber, fruits, and vegetables and limited in salt, fat (particularly saturated fat and trans fatty acids), and calories.
Exercise regularly and include aerobic exercise and muscle-strengthening exercise.
Maintain normal cholesterol through diet, exercise, and, if necessary, medications.
Maintain recommended body weight (through diet and exercise).
Do not smoke.
Get the influenza vaccine every year (particularly infants, older adults, and people who have a heart, lung, or immune system disorder).
Drink alcohol in moderation if at all.
Get the vaccine for hepatitis A and B (for all children and for adults with risk factors for the disease).
Do muscle-strengthening and stretching exercises.
Remain physically active.
–Maintain recommended body weight.
Do weight-bearing exercises (for example, walking, jogging, tennis, and dancing) every day for at least 30 minutes.
Take bone-strengthening medications if prescribed by a doctor.
Do not smoke.
Get a pneumococcal vaccine (there are two vaccines to help protect against pneumonia, with varying recommendations for who should receive them)
Practice abstinence or limit the number of sex partners.
Use condoms and follow safe sex practices.
For children age 11–12 (or as young as 9) and everyone who is age 26 or under and not already vaccinated, get an HPV vaccine. If between age 27 and 45, talk to a doctor about benefits.
Depending on sexual activity, discuss with a doctor whether preventive medications for HIV infection are needed.
Brush teeth and use dental floss regularly.
Limit how often sweets are consumed.
Visit a dentist regularly.
Take supplemental fluoride if needed (for example, if the water source for preschool children older than 6 months is fluoride-deficient).
* In addition to these preventive measures, people should have recommended screening tests (see table Some Recommended Screening Tests).
† 1 drink = one 12-ounce [341 ml] can of beer, 5 ounces [142 ml] of wine, or 1.5 ounces [43 ml] of liquor (such as whiskey).
CDC = Centers for Disease Prevention and Control; HPV = human papillomavirus.