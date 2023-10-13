skip to main content
Some Risk Factors for and Causes and Features of Urinary Incontinence in Children

Risk Factor/Cause

Common Features*

Diagnostic Approach

A bladder that does not empty completely (neurogenic bladder) because of a spinal cord or nervous system defect

Abnormalities of the spine that can be seen, a deep dimple or hair tuft in the lower back, and weakness and decreased sensation in the legs and feet

X-rays of the lower back

Sometimes MRI of the spine

Ultrasound of the kidneys and bladder

Studies of urine flow and pressure in the bladder (urodynamic studies)

Anatomic abnormality (for example, a misplaced ureter in girls or posterior urethral valves in boys)

Complete daytime continence never achieved

In girls, daytime and nighttime incontinence, a history of normal voiding but with continually wet underwear, and a discharge from the vagina

Possibly a history of urinary tract infections and of other urinary tract abnormalities

Imaging studies of the kidneys and ureters, including ultrasound of the kidneys

CT of the abdomen and pelvis or MRI of the urinary tract

Often a voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)

Kidney flow scan (to detect urinary flow) or an intravenous urogram with a contrast agent (to identify anatomical abnormalities)

An overfull bladder

Waiting until the last minute to urinate

Common among preschool children when they are absorbed in playing

Questions about when incontinence occurs

Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of urine in a voiding diary

Back up of urine into the vagina (urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding)

Leaking when standing after urination

A doctor's examination alone

Constipation

Infrequent, hard, pebblelike, or very large stools

Sometimes abdominal discomfort or bloating

Often in children who consume a constipating diet (for example, excessive milk and dairy products and few fruits and vegetables)

Usually a doctor's examination alone

Sometimes an x-ray of the abdomen

Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of stool in a stooling diary

Developmental delay†

No daytime incontinence

More common among boys and heavy sleepers

Possibly family members who had wet the bed

A doctor's examination alone

Dysfunctional urinating because the muscles involved in expelling urine from the bladder (the bladder muscle and urinary sphincter) are not coordinated

Often stool incontinence, backward flow of urine, and urinary tract infections

Possibly daytime and nighttime incontinence

Studies of urine flow

Sometimes a voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)

Ultrasound of the kidneys and bladder

Giggle incontinence

Urinating while laughing, more common among girls

At other times, completely normal urination

A doctor's examination alone

Increased urine output, which can have many causes, such as:†

Vary by disorder

For diabetes mellitus, blood tests for glucose (sugar)‡

For arginine vasopressin resistance, blood tests and possibly a urine test

For sickle cell disease, blood tests

Obstructive sleep apnea

Sometimes in children who snore and have pauses in breathing that last 15 seconds or more during sleep followed by loud snorts

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Enlarged tonsils, adenoids, or both

Growth and weight faltering (formerly called failure to thrive)

A sleep study test

Overactive bladder

A need to urinate urgently

Commonly a frequent need to urinate during the day and night

Sometimes use of holding maneuvers or body posturing (for example, children may squat)

A doctor's examination

Sometimes studies of urine flow, urodynamic studies, or a voiding diary

Sexual abuse

Sleep problems or school problems (such as delinquency or poor grades)

Inappropriate and sexualized behavior, depression, an unusual interest in or avoidance of all things sexual, and inappropriate knowledge of sexual things for age

Evaluation by sexual abuse experts

Stress†§

School problems, social isolation or problems, and family stress (for example, divorce or separation of the parents)

A doctor's examination alone

Urinary tract infection

Pain while urinating, blood in the urine, a need to urinate frequently, and a sense of needing to urinate urgently

Sometimes fever, abdominal pain, and/or back pain

Urine culture and urinalysis

If urine culture and urinalysis results are positive and especially if there is also a kidney infection, ultrasounds of the kidneys and bladder and voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)

* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† This disorder is also a risk factor for and a cause of nighttime incontinence.

‡ Diabetes does not typically cause incontinence until blood sugar (glucose) levels are high enough to cause glucose to enter the urine.

¶ Stress is a cause primarily when incontinence is sudden.

CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.

