Some Risk Factors for and Causes and Features of Urinary Incontinence in Children
Risk Factor/Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
A bladder that does not empty completely (neurogenic bladder) because of a spinal cord or nervous system defect
Abnormalities of the spine that can be seen, a deep dimple or hair tuft in the lower back, and weakness and decreased sensation in the legs and feet
X-rays of the lower back
Sometimes MRI of the spine
Ultrasound of the kidneys and bladder
Studies of urine flow and pressure in the bladder (urodynamic studies)
Anatomic abnormality (for example, a misplaced ureter in girls or posterior urethral valves in boys)
Complete daytime continence never achieved
In girls, daytime and nighttime incontinence, a history of normal voiding but with continually wet underwear, and a discharge from the vagina
Possibly a history of urinary tract infections and of other urinary tract abnormalities
Imaging studies of the kidneys and ureters, including ultrasound of the kidneys
CT of the abdomen and pelvis or MRI of the urinary tract
Often a voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)
Kidney flow scan (to detect urinary flow) or an intravenous urogram with a contrast agent (to identify anatomical abnormalities)
An overfull bladder
Waiting until the last minute to urinate
Common among preschool children when they are absorbed in playing
Questions about when incontinence occurs
Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of urine in a voiding diary
Back up of urine into the vagina (urethrovaginal reflux, or vaginal voiding)
Leaking when standing after urination
A doctor's examination alone
Infrequent, hard, pebblelike, or very large stools
Sometimes abdominal discomfort or bloating
Often in children who consume a constipating diet (for example, excessive milk and dairy products and few fruits and vegetables)
Usually a doctor's examination alone
Sometimes an x-ray of the abdomen
Recording the timing, frequency, and volume of stool in a stooling diary
Developmental delay†
No daytime incontinence
More common among boys and heavy sleepers
Possibly family members who had wet the bed
A doctor's examination alone
Dysfunctional urinating because the muscles involved in expelling urine from the bladder (the bladder muscle and urinary sphincter) are not coordinated
Often stool incontinence, backward flow of urine, and urinary tract infections
Possibly daytime and nighttime incontinence
Studies of urine flow
Sometimes a voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)
Ultrasound of the kidneys and bladder
Giggle incontinence
Urinating while laughing, more common among girls
At other times, completely normal urination
A doctor's examination alone
Increased urine output, which can have many causes, such as:†
Vary by disorder
For diabetes mellitus, blood tests for glucose (sugar)‡
For arginine vasopressin resistance, blood tests and possibly a urine test
For sickle cell disease, blood tests
Sometimes in children who snore and have pauses in breathing that last 15 seconds or more during sleep followed by loud snorts
Excessive daytime sleepiness
Enlarged tonsils, adenoids, or both
Growth and weight faltering (formerly called failure to thrive)
A sleep study test
Overactive bladder
A need to urinate urgently
Commonly a frequent need to urinate during the day and night
Sometimes use of holding maneuvers or body posturing (for example, children may squat)
A doctor's examination
Sometimes studies of urine flow, urodynamic studies, or a voiding diary
Sleep problems or school problems (such as delinquency or poor grades)
Inappropriate and sexualized behavior, depression, an unusual interest in or avoidance of all things sexual, and inappropriate knowledge of sexual things for age
Evaluation by sexual abuse experts
Stress†§
School problems, social isolation or problems, and family stress (for example, divorce or separation of the parents)
A doctor's examination alone
Pain while urinating, blood in the urine, a need to urinate frequently, and a sense of needing to urinate urgently
Sometimes fever, abdominal pain, and/or back pain
Urine culture and urinalysis
If urine culture and urinalysis results are positive and especially if there is also a kidney infection, ultrasounds of the kidneys and bladder and voiding cystourethrogram (x-rays taken before, during, and after urination)
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† This disorder is also a risk factor for and a cause of nighttime incontinence.
‡ Diabetes does not typically cause incontinence until blood sugar (glucose) levels are high enough to cause glucose to enter the urine.
¶ Stress is a cause primarily when incontinence is sudden.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.