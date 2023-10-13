Some Reasons to Call a Doctor*
Problem
Reasons to Call
Vomiting or inability to keep fluids down
Painful swallowing
Coughing that lasts more than 2 or 3 weeks or coughing up blood
Earache
Difficulty breathing
Symptoms that last more than 7 days
Black or bloody stools
More than 6 to 8 watery stools per day in children
Symptoms that last more than 7 days
Symptoms of dehydration (such as very dry mouth and armpits, confusion, and decreased urination), particularly in children and older people
Abdominal pain or fever > 100.4° (38° C)
A feeling that food is stuck in the throat
Development of or change in heartburn, particularly during exercise
Frequent heartburn, belching, or regurgitation
Persistent nausea or vomiting
Persistent or severe abdominal pain
Change in bowel habits
Blood in the stools or black stool
General problems
Symptoms that prevent participation in usual activities, particularly new or worsened shortness of breath with exertion
Unexplained weight loss
Dizziness or an about-to-faint feeling
Persistent fatigue, particularly if new
Sweating not related to exercise, especially heavy or cold sweats
Severe headache that peaks in intensity within seconds
Memory loss or confusion
Blurred or double vision
Slurred speech
Loss of balance or dizziness
Seizures
Numbness or weakness in an arm or leg or the face
Nausea or vomiting with a new headache
Heart problems
Rapid or irregular heartbeats (palpitations)
Leg problems
Pain in the calves that worsens when walking
Swelling in the ankles or legs, particularly new swelling of one foot or leg
No periods by age 16
Sudden stopping of periods
A period that lasts much longer than usual or is excessively heavy
A sudden feeling of illness while using tampons
Severe or disabling cramps
Rash
Fever of 100.4° F (38° C) or above
A rash that is painful, involves swelling, or oozes
Swelling or redness in or around an eye
Problems with vision
Moderate or severe abdominal pain
Symptoms of dehydration, particularly in children and older people
Green, black, or bloody vomit
* The list of problems and the reasons to call a doctor are only a small sample.