Some Moderately Poisonous Plants
Plant
Symptoms
Treatment
Aloe and related plants
Gastroenteritis and kidney inflammation
Supportive care* if the plant is swallowed and flushing (irrigation) with soap and water if the skin is irritated
Apricot, wild cherry, and peach pits and apple and other seeds (Prunus and Malus species), which contain a chemical that is converted to cyanide after being eaten—usually only if many seeds are chewed and swallowed
Symptoms of oxygen deprivation, such as nausea, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, headache, vomiting, drowsiness, and poor coordination (similar to those of cyanide poisoning)
Aristolochia (also called birthworts or pipevines)
Formation of scar tissue in the kidneys
Supportive care*
Azalea
Cholinergic† symptoms
Calcium oxalate-containing plants, including leaves of calla lilly, dieffenbachia (dumbcane), elephant ear, jack-in-the-pulpit, philodendron, rhubarb, and many other related plants
Irritation of the mouth due to calcium oxalate crystals in the leaves
Supportive care* and rinsing the mouth with cool liquids to soothe the area and wash away the irritant
Capsicum and related plants (hot peppers)
Irritation of the skin and mucous membranes
Supportive care* and use of milk or ice cream to help dissolve the irritant
Delayed gastroenteritis and malfunction (failure) of many organ systems
Interference with the bone marrow's ability to produce blood cells and platelets, possibly causing anemia, infection, and/or bleeding
Supportive care*
Deadly nightshade
Anticholinergic‡ symptoms, a high body temperature, seizures, and hallucinations
Supportive care*
Fava beans
In people with a deficiency of the enzyme G6PD (which protects red blood cells), gastroenteritis, fever, headache, and hemolytic anemia
Supportive care*
For severe anemia and poisoning, gradual removal and replacement of blood with equal volumes of fresh donor blood (exchange transfusion) considered
Green potatoes and potato sprouts
Gastroenteritis, hallucinations, and delirium
Supportive care*
Holly berries
Supportive care*
Jimsonweed
Anticholinergic‡ symptoms, a high body temperature, seizures, and hallucinations
Supportive care*
Licorice (raw plant, not the common candy which no longer is flavored with licorice plant extract)
Too little potassium in the blood, high blood pressure, and swelling due to retention of fluid (edema)
Supportive care*
Too much potassium in blood and abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)
Supportive care* and antibodies against digitalis
Mistletoe
Supportive care*
Monkshood
A low heart rate, abnormal heart rhythms, numbness and tingling, and weakness
Supportive care*
Nettle
Stinging and burning of the skin
Supportive care*
Nightshade, common or woody
Gastroenteritis, hallucinations, and delirium
Supportive care*
Nightshade, deadly
Anticholinergic‡ symptoms, a high body temperature, seizures, and hallucinations
Supportive care*
Pennyroyal
Damage to the liver (when severe, causing jaundice, confusion, and a tendency to bleed)
Philodendron and related plants
Damage to the mouth due to calcium oxalate crystals in the leaves
Supportive care* and rinsing the mouth with cool liquids to soothe the area and wash away the irritant
Poinsettia
Mild irritation if it touches the mucous membranes of the mouth, nasal passages, vagina, or urethra
Unnecessary
Severe itching of the skin and irritation of mucous membranes
Cool compresses, antihistamines and sometimes corticosteroids
Pokeweed
Irritation if it touches the mucous membranes of the mouth, nasal passages, vagina, or urethra
Supportive care*
Pothos
Damage to the mouth due to calcium oxalate crystals in the leaves
Supportive care* and use of milk or ice cream to help dissolve the crystals
Yew
Rarely, seizures, abnormal heart rhythms, and coma
Supportive care*
* Supportive care may include fluids given by vein (intravenously), treatments to maintain body functions (such as drugs to lower fever), drugs to increase blood pressure if it drops, and a ventilator.
† Cholinergic symptoms include a slow heart rate, weakened contraction of the heart, dangerously low blood pressure, difficulty breathing (because airways are constricted), flushing, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, increased urination and salivation, watery eyes, increased sweating, and muscle cramping.
‡ Anticholinergic symptoms include confusion, blurred vision, constipation, dry mouth, light-headedness, difficulty starting and continuing to urinate, and loss of bladder control.
G6PD = glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase.