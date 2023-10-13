Some Medications Used to Treat Symptoms of Autonomic Disorders
Symptom
Medication
Medication’s Effect
Fiber supplements add bulk to the stool and thus stimulate the natural contractions of the intestine. Fiber supplements and stool softeners help move food through the intestine more quickly.
Fullness in the stomach
Domperidone
These medications stimulate contractions in the digestive tract and thus help move food through it more quickly.
These medications increase the frequency, rigidity, and duration of erections.
Orthostatic hypotension (an excessive decrease in blood pressure when a person stands)
This medication helps the body retain salt and thus helps maintain blood volume and blood pressure.
These medications cause small arteries (arterioles) to narrow (constrict) and thus helps maintain blood pressure.
These medications relax the muscles of an overactive bladder.
This medication stimulates contractions of the bladder and thus helps the bladder empty.