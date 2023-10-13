Some Medications Commonly Used to Treat Asthma
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Anticholinergics* (inhaled)
IpratropiumIpratropium
TiotropiumTiotropium
Dry mouth
Rapid heart rate
Usually used in combination with a beta-adrenergic medication
Short-acting beta-adrenergic medications (inhaled)
AlbuterolAlbuterol
LevalbuterolLevalbuterol
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
For immediate relief of acute attack
Albuterol also available in oral preparationAlbuterol also available in oral preparation
Long-acting beta-adrenergic medications (inhaled)
ArformoterolArformoterol
FormoterolFormoterol
Salmeterol Salmeterol
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
For ongoing treatment, not for acute relief
Used together with other asthma medications
Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic medications (inhaled)
IndacaterolIndacaterol
OlodaterolOlodaterol
Vilanterol
Runny nose and sneezing
High blood pressure
Cough
Headache
Used together with other asthma medications
Vilanterol available only in combination with fluticasone or umeclidiniumVilanterol available only in combination with fluticasone or umeclidinium
Steroids (inhaled)*
BeclomethasoneBeclomethasone
BudesonideBudesonide
CiclesonideCiclesonide
FlunisolideFlunisolide
Fluticasone furoateFluticasone furoate
Fluticasone propionateFluticasone propionate
MometasoneMometasone
Fungal infection of the mouth (thrush)
A change in the voice
Inhaled for prevention (long-term control) of asthma
Steroids (oral or injection)*
MethylprednisoloneMethylprednisolone
PrednisolonePrednisolone
PrednisonePrednisone
Weight gain
Elevated blood sugar levels and blood pressure
Rarely, psychosis
Osteoporosis
Cataracts
Skin thinning and easy bruising
Insomnia
Used for acute asthma attacks and for asthma that cannot be controlled with inhaled therapy
Biologic medications (injection)*
BenralizumabBenralizumab
DupilumabDupilumab
MepolizumabMepolizumab
OmalizumabOmalizumab
ReslizumabReslizumab
Tezepelumab Tezepelumab
Discomfort at the injection site
Rarely, anaphylactic reactions
Used in people with severe asthma to decrease the need for oral steroids
Leukotriene modifiers (oral)
Montelukast Montelukast
Zafirlukast Zafirlukast
ZileutonZileuton
Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis
With zileuton, elevated liver enzymesWith zileuton, elevated liver enzymes
Used more for prevention (long-term control) than for treatment
Mast cell stabilizers (inhaled)
CromolynCromolyn
Nedocromil
Coughing or wheezing
Useful for preventing attacks, often related to exercise, but not for treatment of an acute attack
Nedocromil not available in the United StatesNedocromil not available in the United States
Methylxanthine (oral)
Theophylline Theophylline
Increased heart rate
Shakiness
Stomach upset
Seizures (if the blood level is high)
Serious heartbeat irregularities (if the blood level is high)
Can be used for prevention and treatment
Taken by mouth but can be given intravenously in a hospital
* Anticholinergics may also be called antimuscarinics or cholinergic antagonists. Steroids are sometimes called glucocorticods or corticosteroids. Immunomodulators are sometimes called biologic medications.