Some Medications Commonly Used to Treat Asthma

Medication

Some Side Effects

Comments

Anticholinergics* (inhaled)

IpratropiumIpratropium

TiotropiumTiotropium

Dry mouth

Rapid heart rate

Usually used in combination with a beta-adrenergic medication

Short-acting beta-adrenergic medications (inhaled)

AlbuterolAlbuterol

LevalbuterolLevalbuterol

Increased heart rate

Shakiness

For immediate relief of acute attack

Albuterol also available in oral preparationAlbuterol also available in oral preparation

Long-acting beta-adrenergic medications (inhaled)

ArformoterolArformoterol

FormoterolFormoterol

Salmeterol Salmeterol

Increased heart rate

Shakiness

For ongoing treatment, not for acute relief

Used together with other asthma medications

Ultra–long-acting beta-adrenergic medications (inhaled)

IndacaterolIndacaterol

OlodaterolOlodaterol

Vilanterol

Runny nose and sneezing

High blood pressure

Cough

Headache

Used together with other asthma medications

Vilanterol available only in combination with fluticasone or umeclidiniumVilanterol available only in combination with fluticasone or umeclidinium

Steroids (inhaled)*

BeclomethasoneBeclomethasone

BudesonideBudesonide

CiclesonideCiclesonide

FlunisolideFlunisolide

Fluticasone furoateFluticasone furoate

Fluticasone propionateFluticasone propionate

MometasoneMometasone

Fungal infection of the mouth (thrush)

A change in the voice

Inhaled for prevention (long-term control) of asthma

Steroids (oral or injection)*

MethylprednisoloneMethylprednisolone

PrednisolonePrednisolone

PrednisonePrednisone

Weight gain

Elevated blood sugar levels and blood pressure

Rarely, psychosis

Osteoporosis

Cataracts

Skin thinning and easy bruising

Insomnia

Used for acute asthma attacks and for asthma that cannot be controlled with inhaled therapy

Biologic medications (injection)*

BenralizumabBenralizumab

DupilumabDupilumab

MepolizumabMepolizumab

OmalizumabOmalizumab

ReslizumabReslizumab

Tezepelumab Tezepelumab

Discomfort at the injection site

Rarely, anaphylactic reactions

Used in people with severe asthma to decrease the need for oral steroids

Leukotriene modifiers (oral)

Montelukast Montelukast

Zafirlukast Zafirlukast

ZileutonZileuton

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

With zileuton, elevated liver enzymesWith zileuton, elevated liver enzymes

Used more for prevention (long-term control) than for treatment

Mast cell stabilizers (inhaled)

CromolynCromolyn

Nedocromil

Coughing or wheezing

Useful for preventing attacks, often related to exercise, but not for treatment of an acute attack

Nedocromil not available in the United StatesNedocromil not available in the United States

Methylxanthine (oral)

Theophylline Theophylline

Increased heart rate

Shakiness

Stomach upset

Seizures (if the blood level is high)

Serious heartbeat irregularities (if the blood level is high)

Can be used for prevention and treatment

Taken by mouth but can be given intravenously in a hospital

* Anticholinergics may also be called antimuscarinics or cholinergic antagonists. Steroids are sometimes called glucocorticods or corticosteroids. Immunomodulators are sometimes called biologic medications.

