Some Genetic Disorders That Can Be Detected Before Birth
Disorder
Incidence
Inheritance Pattern
1 of 3,300 births to White women in the United States
1 of 15,300 births to Black women in the United States
1 of 32,000 births to Asian-American women in the United States
Autosomal recessive
Congenital adrenal hyperplasia
1 of 10,000 to 15,000 births
Autosomal recessive
1 of 5,000 to 6,000 male births
X-linked recessive
1 of 8,500 male births
X-linked recessive
Varies widely by ethnic and racial group
Autosomal recessive
1 of 4,000 male births
1 of 8,000 female births
X-linked dominant
Polycystic kidney disease (adult type)
1 of 1,000 births
Autosomal dominant
1 of 400 births to Black women in the United States
Autosomal recessive
1 of 3,600 births to people with Ashkenazi Jewish or French Canadian ancestry
1 of 400,000 births in other groups
Autosomal recessive