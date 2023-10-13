skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Genetic Disorders That Can Be Detected Before Birth

Disorder

Incidence

Inheritance Pattern

Cystic fibrosis

1 of 3,300 births to White women in the United States

1 of 15,300 births to Black women in the United States

1 of 32,000 births to Asian-American women in the United States

Autosomal recessive

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia

1 of 10,000 to 15,000 births

Autosomal recessive

Duchenne muscular dystrophy

1 of 5,000 to 6,000 male births

X-linked recessive

Hemophilia A

1 of 8,500 male births

X-linked recessive

Alpha- and beta-thalassemia

Varies widely by ethnic and racial group

Autosomal recessive

Fragile X syndrome

1 of 4,000 male births

1 of 8,000 female births

X-linked dominant

Polycystic kidney disease (adult type)

1 of 1,000 births

Autosomal dominant

Sickle cell anemia

1 of 400 births to Black women in the United States

Autosomal recessive

Tay-Sachs disease

1 of 3,600 births to people with Ashkenazi Jewish or French Canadian ancestry

1 of 400,000 births in other groups

Autosomal recessive

In these topics