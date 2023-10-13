Some Drugs Used to Treat Tuberculosis
Drug
Route
Side Effects
First-line drugs*
By mouth
Liver injury (hepatitis) in 1 person in 1,000, resulting in fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice
Sometimes numbness in the limbs (peripheral neuropathy)
By mouth
Reddish orange discoloration of urine, tears, and sweat
Rarely a low white blood cell or platelet count
By mouth
Liver injury (hepatitis), digestive upset, and sometimes gout
By mouth
Sometimes blurred vision and decreased color perception (because the drug affects the optic nerve)
By mouth
Inflammation or rupture of tendons
Nervousness, tremors, and seizures
Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)
Second-line drugs†
By injection into a muscle
Kidney injury, dizziness, hearing loss (due to damage to nerves of the inner ear), rash, and fever
By mouth
Inflammation or rupture of tendons
Nervousness, tremors, and seizures
Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)
By injection into a muscle
* First-line drugs are usually the first choice for treatment.
† Second-line drugs are usually used when the bacteria causing tuberculosis have become resistant to first-line drugs or when people cannot tolerate one of the first-line drugs.