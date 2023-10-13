Some Disorders in Which Vasculitis Can Occur
Disorder
Definition
Symptoms*
Recurring mouth and genital sores related to chronic inflammation and blood clots in arteries and veins
Recurring mouth sores
Sores on the genital organs
Red, painful eyes
Rashes
Swollen, painful joints
Sometimes blood clots in arteries and veins
Asthma or other allergic problems (such as chronic nasal inflammation) related to inflammation of blood vessels that damage the skin, nerves, lungs, and kidneys
Various symptoms depending on the organ affected
Facial pain
Shortness of breath
Rashes
Numbness, tingling, or weakness in a limb
Muscle and joint aches and pains
Abdominal pain
Inflammation of large- and medium-sized arteries in the head (including the sides of the temples), neck, upper body, and that supply the eyes
Headaches
Pain in the scalp
Pain in the jaw or tongue during chewing
Double or blurred vision
Without treatment, possibly irreversible vision loss
Inflammation of the upper airway (such as the nose and sinuses), lungs, and kidney related to inflammation of small- and medium-sized blood vessels
Various symptoms depending on the affected organ
Nosebleeds
Fluid in the ear
Chronic sinusitis
Cough, which sometimes brings up blood
Shortness of breath
Chest pain
Joint and muscle aches and pain
Rashes
Inflammation of small blood vessels in the skin, intestine, and kidneys
Usually in children
Hard, purple spots or blotches on the skin of the lower legs
Joint pains
Nausea
Abdominal pain
Blood in the stool or urine
Inflammation of small blood vessels, usually starting in the lungs and kidneys
Shortness of breath
Swelling in the legs
Purplish bumps or spots on the skin
Numbness, tingling, or weakness in a limb
Inflammation of medium arteries
Fatigue, fever, and weight loss
Muscle and joint pain
Various symptoms depending on the organ affected
Abdominal pain
High blood pressure
Numbness, tingling, or weakness in a limb
Inflammation of the lining of joints
Severe pain and stiffness in muscles of the neck, back, shoulders, and hips
Sometimes symptoms of giant cell arteritis, which may lead to blindness
Sometimes mild arthritis
Inflammation of the aorta, the arteries that branch off from the aorta, and the pulmonary arteries
Usually in young women
Pain and fatigue in the arms or legs when they are used
Dizziness
Strokes
High blood pressure
* Many of these disorders also cause general symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, and weight loss.