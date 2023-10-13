Some Causes of Vaginal Itching and Discharge in Children
Cause
Common Features
Diagnostic Approach
Irritation caused by urine or stool
Itching or redness of the vulva or vaginal opening, and sometimes a vaginal discharge
Sometimes pain during urination
A doctor's evaluation
Foreign object in the vagina (often toilet paper or a small toy)
Vaginal discharge, sometimes with a foul odor and/or containing small amounts of blood
A doctor's evaluation, sometimes done after the girl is sedated or given a general anesthetic
Itching of the anal area (and sometimes vaginal opening) that worsens at night
Examination of the vulva and vaginal opening and anus to check for pinworms
Infections such as
Irritation, redness, and sometimes swelling of the vulva or vaginal opening
Vaginal discharge, usually yellow or green
Sometimes pain during urination
Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample to check for microorganisms that can cause vaginal infections
Chemical irritation (such as that due to soaps, bubble baths, hygiene sprays, or vaginal creams and ointments)
Redness, itching, swelling, and soreness of the vulva
A doctor's evaluation
Skin disorders such as psoriasis, lichen sclerosus, lichen simplex chronicus, and lichen planus (due to an autoimmune reaction, when the body attacks its own tissues)
Rashes, itching, or other symptoms, depending on the disorder
Usually a doctor's evaluation alone
Sometimes a biopsy
Bruising, redness, or injury to the vulva, vagina, anus, and/or mouth
Sometimes vaginal discharge that may have a foul odor or contains blood
Often vague symptoms (such as fatigue or abdominal pain) or changes in behavior (such as starting to have temper tantrums or withdrawing from daily activities)
A doctor's evaluation
To check for sexually transmitted infections, examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample