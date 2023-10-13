Some Causes of Excessive Sweating
Type
Examples
Cancer*
Lymphoma, leukemia, carcinoid tumors, some tumors of the adrenal glands
Medications and substances
Antidepressants, aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), some medications for diabetes, caffeine, and theophylline
Withdrawal from opioids
Hormonal (endocrine) disorders
An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism), low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia), diabetes that affects the nerves, and certain pituitary gland disorders or use of medications that affect pituitary gland function
Infections*
Tuberculosis, heart infection (endocarditis), and severe fungal infections affecting the entire body
Nervous system disorders
Injuries (such as Frey syndrome†), dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system, and some brain disorders
Other‡
Pregnancy
Anxiety, excitement, anger, or fear
Fever
Heat exposure
Sweating around the lips and mouth after eating hot, spicy foods (called gustatory sweating)
Certain surgeries
Unknown
* These types primarily cause night sweats.
† Frey syndrome is a nervous system disorder that results from damage (caused by, for example, surgery or shingles) to the nerves that control the sweat glands for the salivary glands in the front of the ear. As a result, people sweat and have facial flushing while they eat.
‡ Some degree of sweating caused by these conditions can be normal.