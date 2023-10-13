skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Causes of Excessive Sweating

Type

Examples

Cancer*

Lymphoma, leukemia, carcinoid tumors, some tumors of the adrenal glands

Medications and substances

Antidepressants, aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), some medications for diabetes, caffeine, and theophylline

Withdrawal from opioids

Hormonal (endocrine) disorders

An overactive thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism), low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia), diabetes that affects the nerves, and certain pituitary gland disorders or use of medications that affect pituitary gland function

Infections*

Tuberculosis, heart infection (endocarditis), and severe fungal infections affecting the entire body

Nervous system disorders 

Injuries (such as Frey syndrome†), dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system, and some brain disorders

Other‡

Pregnancy

Menopause

Anxiety, excitement, anger, or fear

Fever

Heat exposure

Sweating around the lips and mouth after eating hot, spicy foods (called gustatory sweating)

Certain surgeries

Unknown

* These types primarily cause night sweats.

† Frey syndrome is a nervous system disorder that results from damage (caused by, for example, surgery or shingles) to the nerves that control the sweat glands for the salivary glands in the front of the ear. As a result, people sweat and have facial flushing while they eat.

‡ Some degree of sweating caused by these conditions can be normal.

In these topics