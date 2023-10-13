Some Causes and Features of Wheezing
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Cough
Sometimes symptoms of an upper respiratory infection (such as a stuffy nose)
Usually no known history of a lung disorder
A doctor's examination
Wheezing that starts suddenly, usually within 30 minutes of exposure to a known or potential allergen such as pollen
Often a stuffy nose, hives, itchy eyes, and sneezing
A doctor's examination
Usually a history of asthma
Wheezing that starts spontaneously or after exposure to specific stimuli (such as pollen or another allergen, an upper respiratory infection, cold, or exercise)
A doctor's examination
Sometimes one or more of the following tests:
Bronchiolitis (infection of the lower respiratory tract)
In children under 18 months old
Usually occurring from November to April in the Northern Hemisphere
Usually symptoms of an upper respiratory infection (such as a stuffy nose and fever) and rapid breathing
A doctor's examination
A COPD flare-up
In middle-aged or older adults
In people who already have COPD
Usually a history of extensive smoking
Labored breathing
A chest x-ray
A foreign object that has been inhaled
High-pitched wheezing or cough that starts suddenly in people (typically infants or young children) without any symptoms of an upper respiratory infection, fever, or other symptoms of illness
A chest x-ray or CT of the chest
GERD with repeated reflux of stomach contents into the lungs (chronic aspiration)
Chronic or recurring wheezing
Often burning pain in the chest (heartburn) or abdomen that tends to worsen after eating certain foods, while exercising, or while lying flat
A sour taste, particularly after awakening
Hoarseness
A cough that occurs in the middle of the night or early morning
No symptoms of an upper respiratory infection or allergy
Sometimes only a doctor's examination
Sometimes use of medications that suppress acid, such as a histamine-2 (H2) blocker or proton pump inhibitor, to see whether symptoms go away
Sometimes insertion of a flexible viewing tube into the esophagus and stomach (endoscopy)
Sometimes placement of a sensor in the esophagus to monitor acidity (pH) for 24 hours
Often swelling (edema) of the legs
Shortness of breath that worsens while lying flat or that appears 1–2 hours after falling asleep
Sounds suggesting fluid in the lungs, heard through a stethoscope
A chest x-ray
Sometimes a blood test to measure a substance that is produced when the heart is strained called brain natriuretic peptide (BNP)
Sometimes echocardiography
Irritants that are inhaled
Wheezing that starts suddenly after exposure to irritants at work (occupational exposure) or inappropriate use of cleaning products
A doctor's examination
Wheezing while inhaling and exhaling, especially in people with risk factors for or signs of cancer (such as a history of smoking, night sweats, weight loss, and coughing up blood)
A chest x-ray or CT of the chest
Usually in people who have recently started using a new medication, most often in those with a history of airway obstruction (as occurs in asthma)
A doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Doctors usually measure the oxygen level in blood with a sensor placed on a finger (pulse oximetry). A chest x-ray is usually taken unless the person's symptoms are clearly a flare-up of an already diagnosed chronic disorder.
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; CT = computed tomography; GERD = gastroesophageal reflux disease; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.