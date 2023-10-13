Some Causes and Features of Tinnitus
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach
Subjective tinnitus (typically a constant tone and sometimes accompanied by some degree of hearing loss)
Acoustic trauma (noise-induced hearing loss)
History of occupational or recreational exposure to noise
Hearing loss
Audiogram
Aging (presbycusis)
Progressive hearing loss, often with family history
Audiogram
Barotrauma (ear damage due to sudden pressure change)
Clear history of exposure to increased air or water pressure
Audiogram
Brain tumors (such as vestibular schwannoma or meningioma) or disorders such as multiple sclerosis or stroke
Tinnitus and often hearing loss in only one ear
Sometimes other neurologic abnormalities
Audiogram
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Tinnitus beginning in both ears shortly after starting use of drug
With aminoglycoside antibiotics, possible dizziness and problems with balance
Audiogram
Eustachian tube dysfunction
Often a long history of decreased hearing and frequent colds, and problems clearing ears with air travel or other pressure change
May be in one or both ears (often one ear more of a problem than the other)
Tympanometry
Audiogram
Infections (such as otitis media, labyrinthitis, meningitis, or syphilis)
History of such infection
Audiogram
Sometimes other tests (for example, a lumbar puncture if meningitis is suspected)
Repeated episodes of hearing loss, tinnitus, and/or fullness in one ear and severe vertigo
Vestibular testing
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to rule out vestibular schwannoma
Audiogram
Obstruction of ear canal (due to wax, foreign object, or external otitis)
Only one ear affected
Visible abnormalities seen during ear examination, including discharge with external otitis
Doctor’s examination alone
Objective tinnitus (typically pulsatile or intermittent)
Artery and vein (arteriovenous) malformations of the dura
Constant, pulsatile tinnitus in only one ear
Usually no other symptoms
Possible humming or pulsing noise over the skull heard during examination
Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), CT angiography (CTA), or conventional angiography
Spasm of muscles of the palate or of the middle ear
Irregular clicking or mechanical-sounding noise
Possibly other neurologic symptoms (when the cause of the spasm is a neurologic disease such as multiple sclerosis)
Possible movement of the palate and/or eardrum when symptoms occur
Sometimes MRI
Tympanometry
Turbulent blood flow in carotid artery or jugular vein
Possible humming or pulsing noise heard over the neck during examination
The noise may stop when the doctor pushes on the jugular vein and/or has people turn their head to the side
Sometimes doctor’s examination alone
Sometimes CT venogram and CT angiography
Vascular middle ear tumors (such as glomus tumors)
Constant, pulsatile tinnitus in only one ear
Possible pulsing noise heard over the affected ear during examination
Sometimes doctors can see the tumor behind the eardrum when they look in the ear canal with a light
CT scan
MRI
Angiography (usually done before surgery)
Audiogram
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.