Some Causes and Features of Swallowing Difficulty
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Neurologic disorders
Usually a previous diagnosis of a stroke
Weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, difficulty speaking, difficulty walking, or a combination
CT or MRI of the brain
Muscle stiffness and fewer voluntary movements than normal
Involuntary, rhythmic, shaking movements (tremors), incoordination (ataxia), and balance disturbance
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes CT or MRI
Come-and-go symptoms involving various parts of the body, including vision problems, muscle weakness, and/or abnormal sensations
Sometimes weak, clumsy movements
MRI
Often a spinal tap
Some motor neuron disorders, such as
Muscle twitching, wasting, and weakness
Progressive difficulty with chewing, swallowing, and talking
Electrodiagnostic tests (such as needle electromyography, which involves stimulating muscles then recording their electrical activity)
Laboratory tests
MRI of the brain
Muscle disorders
Weak, drooping eyelids and weak eye muscles
Excessive weakness of muscles after they are used
Use of a medication (given intravenously) that temporarily improves strength if the cause is myasthenia
Blood tests
Muscle weakness
Fever, fatigue, and weight loss
Sometimes joint pain and/or swelling
Sometimes a dusky, red rash
Blood tests
Electromyography
Muscle biopsy
Muscle weakness beginning in childhood
Muscle biopsy
Genetic testing
Motility (movement) disorders of the esophagus
Achalasia (rhythmic contractions of the esophagus are greatly decreased, and the lower esophageal muscle does not relax normally)
Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) solids and liquids that worsens over months to years
Sometimes regurgitation (spitting up) of undigested food while sleeping
Discomfort in the chest
Fullness after a small meal (early satiety), nausea, vomiting, bloating, and symptoms that are worsened by food
Measurements of pressure produced during contractions of the esophagus (esophageal manometry)
Distal esophageal spasm
Chest pain
Swallowing difficulty comes and goes
Barium swallow
Esophageal manometry
Reflux symptoms that do not respond to acid-suppressing medications
Upper endoscopy
Biopsy
Systemic sclerosis (scleroderma)
Joint pain and/or swelling
Swelling, thickening, and tightening of the skin of the fingers and sometimes of the face and other areas
Occasionally heartburn, difficulty swallowing, and shortness of breath
A doctor’s examination
Usually blood tests
Physical blockage of the esophagus
Narrowing by scar tissue resulting from exposure to stomach acid (peptic stricture)
A long history of gastrointestinal reflux symptoms (such as heartburn)
Endoscopy (examination of internal structures with a flexible viewing tube)
Constant difficulty swallowing foods and liquids that worsens over weeks or days
Weight loss
Chest pain
Endoscopy
Biopsy
Swallowing difficulty comes and goes
Endoscopy
Barium swallow
Compression of the esophagus, as may be caused by
Sometimes an enlarged thyroid gland
Barium swallow
X-rays taken after a radiopaque contrast agent (which is visible on x-rays) is injected into an artery (arteriography)
If aortic aneurysm or a tumor is suspected, CT
Ingestion of a caustic substance, such as strong acids and alkalis
Swallowing difficulty occurs weeks to months after a known ingestion
Endoscopy
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.