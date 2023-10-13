* Conditions that can cause nosebleeds are more likely to cause nosebleeds in people who also have a bleeding disorder or who take medications that interfere with blood clotting. In such people, bleeding is often more severe and difficult to treat.

† Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

‡ Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing.