Some Causes and Features of Nosebleeds
Cause*
Common Features† and Tests‡
Common
Blowing or picking the nose
A blow or other injury to the nose
Typically evident during a doctor's evaluation
Drying of the moist membranes lining the nose, as may occur in cold weather
Usually dryness that is seen during the examination
Less common
Usually in older people
Bleeding disorders (coagulopathies)
In people who have had nosebleeds or other bleeding in other areas, such as the gums
Blood tests, such as a complete blood cell count and tests to measure how quickly blood clots
A foreign object (body) in the nose, mainly in children
Often recurring nosebleeds and/or a foul-smelling discharge from one nostril
A hole (perforation) in the nasal septum (which divides the interior of the nose in two)
A hole that can be seen during the examination
Nasal discharge, sometimes thick or discolored, and crusting in the nostrils
Often irritation of the moist membranes lining the nose
Hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (Rendu-Osler-Weber syndrome)
Dilated small blood vessels (telangiectasias) on the face, lips, membranes lining the mouth and nose, and tips of the fingers and toes
Usually in people with family members who have the disorder
Systemic disorders, such as severe liver disease or AIDS
In people who are known to have such disorders
Changes in the membranes lining the nose
Tumors (noncancerous or cancerous) of the nose or sinuses
Sometimes a mass that can be seen inside the nose
Bulging of the side of the nose
Sometimes CT
* Conditions that can cause nosebleeds are more likely to cause nosebleeds in people who also have a bleeding disorder or who take medications that interfere with blood clotting. In such people, bleeding is often more severe and difficult to treat.
† Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
‡ Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing.
CT = computed tomography.