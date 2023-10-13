Some Causes and Features of Nipple Discharge
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Benign breast disorders
Intraductal papilloma (a benign tumor in a milk duct)—the most common cause
A bloody or pink discharge from one breast
Usually ultrasonography
Additional tests, such as mammography, MRI, or a ductogram (mammogram of the milk ducts) depending on the results of ultrasonography
Biopsy if other tests cannot rule out cancer
Mammary duct ectasia (dilated milk ducts)
A bloody, pink, or multicolored (puslike, gray, or milky), sometimes thick or sticky discharge from one or both breasts
Same as for intraductal papilloma
Fibrocystic changes (including pain, cysts, and general lumpiness)
A lump, often rubbery and tender, usually developing before menopause
Possibly a pale yellow, green, or white discharge
Possibly a history of having breast lumps
Same as for intraductal papilloma
Pain, tenderness, redness, warmth, or a combination that begins suddenly in a breast
Often fever
With an abscess, a tender lump and possibly a puslike discharge that smells foul
Breast examination
If the discharge does not resolve with treatment, evaluation as for intraductal papilloma
Nipple discharge†
Possibly a palpable lump, changes in the skin, or enlarged lymph nodes, most often in the armpit
Sometimes a bloody or pink discharge
Same as for intraductal papilloma
Increased levels of prolactin‡
Various disorders, including the following:
A milky (not bloody) discharge, usually from both breasts
No lumps
Possibly menstrual irregularities or no menstrual periods (amenorrhea)
Blood tests to measure prolactin and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels
A review of medications being taken
If the prolactin or thyroid-stimulating level is elevated, MRI of the head
Intolerance of cold, sluggishness, constipation, or weight gain
Possibly hormonal abnormalities (such as absence of menstrual periods or infertility), changes in vision, or headaches
With liver disorders, ascites or jaundice
In people known to have a kidney or liver disorder
Certain medications including
—
Blood tests to measure prolactin and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels
A review of medications being taken
If the prolactin or thyroid-stimulating level is elevated, MRI of the head
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Nipple discharge is usually caused by intraductal carcinoma or invasive ductal carcinoma.
‡ Prolactin is a hormone that stimulates production of breast milk.
N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a substance that probably causes cancer.
MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.