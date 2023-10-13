Some Causes and Features of Neck Pain
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
More common but less serious causes
Sprains and strains
Pain that
A doctor's examination
Muscle spasms
Constant pain and stiffness, causing difficulty or pain when the head is turned one way or the other (sometimes both ways)
No symptoms of nervous system malfunction (neurologic symptoms)
A doctor's examination
Osteoarthritis (without compression of the spinal nerve root)
Pain that
Often in people with arthritis in the joints of fingers, hips, and/or knees
A doctor's examination
Sometimes neck x-rays
Cervical spondylosis (with compression of the spinal nerve root)
Pain that
Sometimes weakness and/or numbness in the arms
MRI of the neck
Limited range of neck motion
Sometimes symptoms of spinal cord compression(for example, numbness or tingling in the arm, hand, leg or foot, weakness, loss of balance)
A doctor's examination
Sometimes MRI of the neck
Sometimes electromyography and nerve conduction studies
A herniated disk (typically with compression of the spinal nerve root)
Same as for cervical spondylosis, above except neck pain can be as severe or more severe than the arm pain
MRI of the neck
Aching and stiffness in many areas of the body (not just the neck)
Sore areas that are tender to the touch
Often poor sleep
Most common among women aged 20 to 50
A doctor's examination
Less common but more serious causes
A tear in the lining of a neck artery
Usually constant head, neck, or facial pain
Usually neurologic symptoms such as loss of balance or taste, confusion, weakness of an arm and leg on the same side of the body, and difficulty swallowing, speaking, and/or seeing
MRA (an MRI with injection of dye to allow doctors to see the arteries in the neck)
Angiography
Progressively worsening, constant pain (even at night), regardless of position or movement
Sometimes night sweats or weight loss
MRI or CT
Sometimes biopsy
Infection of bone or nearby tissues
Progressively worsening, constant pain (even at night) regardless of position or movement
Sometimes night sweats, fever, and/or weight loss
MRI
Usually culture of a sample of infected tissue
Severe headache
Neck pain that worsens when the head is bent forward, but not when rotated side-to-side
Usually fever, lethargy, and/or confusion
A spinal tap (lumbar puncture) and analysis of spinal fluid
A heart attack or angina
Sudden and sometimes recurring sweating, difficulty breathing, and/or chest discomfort
Usually risk factors for heart disease
Usually also pain in the chest
Electrocardiography, blood tests to measure substances called cardiac markers to check for heart damage, and/or imaging tests such as cardiac catheterization or stress testing
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; MRA = magnetic resonance angiography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.