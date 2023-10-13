Some Causes and Features of Nasal Congestion and Discharge
Cause
Common Features*
Acute sinusitis (a sinus infection that just started)
A mucus- and pus-filled discharge, often from only one side of the nose
Sometimes a foul or metallic taste in the mouth, facial pain or headache, and redness or tenderness over the cheeks or above the eyebrows
No itching and no eye or throat irritation
A watery discharge, sneezing, and watery, itchy eyes
Pale, soft, swollen membranes lining the nose (nasal mucosa), seen during the examination
Symptoms that often occur during certain seasons or after exposure to possible triggers
Decongestant sprays if overused
Congestion that returns when the decongestant wears off (rebound congestion)
Pale, extremely swollen nasal mucosa
No discharge
A foreign object in the nose, mainly in children
Often a foul-smelling, sometimes blood-tinged discharge from one side of the nose
A recurring watery discharge, sneezing, and red, swollen nasal mucosa
No identifiable triggers
Viral upper respiratory infections
A discharge that may be watery or sticky, a sore throat, a general feeling of illness (malaise), and red nasal mucosa
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.