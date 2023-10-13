Some Causes and Features of Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Cause*
Common Features†
Tests
Upper digestive tract (indicated by vomiting blood or dark brown, coffee-ground material)
Ulcers or erosions of the esophagus, stomach, or first part of the small intestine (duodenum)
Pain that
Painless ulcers can also cause bleeding
Upper GI endoscopy (examination of esophagus, stomach, and duodenum using a flexible viewing tube called an endoscope)
Esophageal varices (enlarged veins in the esophagus)
Usually very heavy bleeding
Often in people known to have chronic liver disease such as cirrhosis
Sometimes signs of chronic liver disease such as a swollen abdomen and yellowish discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice)
Upper GI endoscopy
Mallory-Weiss tear (a tear in the esophagus caused by vomiting)
In people who vomited one or more times before they started vomiting blood
Sometimes pain in the lower chest during vomiting
Upper GI endoscopy
Abnormal connections between the arteries and veins (arteriovenous malformations) in the intestine
Usually no other symptoms
Upper GI endoscopy
Lower digestive tract (indicated by passing blood in the stool)
Bright red blood only on toilet paper, dripping in the bowl, or on the surface of formed stools
Anoscopy (examination of the anus and rectum with a short, rigid tube) or sigmoidoscopy
Pain during bowel movements
Bright red blood only on toilet paper or on the surface of formed stools
Fissure seen during the doctor's examination
A doctor’s examination alone
Abnormal blood vessels (angiodysplasia) in the intestine
Painless
Bright red blood from the rectum (hematochezia)
Usually in people over age 60 (most common cause of large intestine bleeding in this age group)
Colonoscopy (examination of the entire large intestine, rectum, and anus using an endoscope)
Inflammation of the large intestine due to radiation therapy, infection, or disruption of the blood supply (as occurs in ischemic colitis)
Bloody diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain
Colonoscopy
Stool tests to look for infectious organisms
Sometimes CT scan
Sometimes fatigue, weakness, and/or a bloating sensation
Usually in middle-aged or older people
Colonoscopy and biopsy (examination of tissue samples taken from the lining of the intestine)
Often no other symptoms
Colonoscopy
Diverticular disease (such as diverticulosis)
Painless hematochezia
Sometimes in people already known to have diverticular disease
Colonoscopy
Sometimes CT scan or CT angiography
Rarely angiography (x-rays taken after injecting a dye into an artery using a catheter)
Inflammatory bowel disease (such as ulcerative proctitis, ulcerative colitis, or Crohn disease)
Bloody diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain and cramps
Sometimes in people who have had several episodes of bleeding from the rectum
Colonoscopy and biopsy
* Causes are listed in order from the most common to the least in each section.
† Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
CT = computed tomography; GI = gastrointestinal.