Some Causes and Features of Cough in Children
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Acute cough (lasting less than 4 weeks)
At first, symptoms of a cold
Wheezing and, if bronchiolitis is severe, rapid breathing, with flared nostrils, and difficulty breathing
Possibly vomiting after coughing
Typically in infants up to 24 months old, most often in those 3–6 months old
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes a chest x-ray and testing of mucus from the nose (taken with a swab) to identify the virus
Fever, cough, runny nose, rapid breathing, sore throat, shaking chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, diarrhea, belly pain, rash, red eyes
Particularly when there are known cases in the community
Sometimes testing with a nasal swab
Sometimes chest x-ray
At first, symptoms of a cold
Then a frequent, barky cough (worse at night) and, when croup is severe, a loud squeaking noise when the child breathes in (stridor) and rapid breathing, with flared nostrils
Typically in children 6 months to 3 years old
A doctor’s examination
Sometimes a neck and chest x-ray
A foreign object in the windpipe (trachea) or larger airways of the lungs (bronchi)
Cough and choking that begin suddenly
No fever initially
No symptoms of a cold
Typically in children 6 months to 6 years old
A chest x-ray
Sometimes bronchoscopy
Pertussis (whooping cough)
Mild coldlike symptoms for 1–2 weeks, followed by coughing fits
Infants: Coughing fits that may be associated with a blue tint to the lips or skin (cyanosis), vomiting after coughing, or pauses in breathing (apnea)
Older children: Coughing fits that may be followed by a prolonged, high-pitched sound (called the whoop)
Cough that may persist for several weeks
Testing of a sample of mucus taken from the nose
Typically fever
Sometimes wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest pain
Cough that is sometimes productive
A doctor's examination
Often a chest x-ray
Coughing at the beginning of sleep or in the morning with waking
Sometimes chronic discharge from the nose
A doctor's examination
Sometimes CT of the sinuses
Upper respiratory infections (most common)
A runny nose and nasal congestion
Possibly fever and sore throat
Possibly small, nontender, swollen lymph nodes in the neck
A doctor’s examination
Chronic cough† (lasting 4 weeks or more)
Periodic attacks of coughing in response to a trigger (such as pollen or other allergens), exposure to cold air, or exercise
Coughing during the night
Sometimes family members who have asthma
A doctor’s examination
Treatment with asthma drugs to see whether symptoms are relieved
Breathing tests to evaluate lung function (pulmonary function tests)
Birth defects affecting the lungs
Several episodes of pneumonia in the same part of the lungs
Chest x-ray
Sometimes CT or MRI
Birth defects affecting the windpipe (trachea), esophagus, or both
Vary by defect
Typically in newborns or infants
If the trachea has not developed normally, possibly a loud squeaking noise when the child breathes in (stridor) or a barky cough and difficulty breathing
If there is an abnormal connection between the trachea and esophagus (tracheoesophageal fistula), a cough or difficulty breathing when the child is fed and frequent bouts of pneumonia
Chest x-ray
Sometimes bronchoscopy and endoscopy
Sometimes CT or MRI
A blockage in the intestine by thick secretions (meconium ileus) detected shortly after birth
Frequent bouts of pneumonia, sinusitis, or both
Not growing as expected (failure to thrive)
Enlargement of the fingertips or a change in the angle of the nail bed (clubbing) and nail beds that are tinted blue
A sweat test
Possibly genetic testing to confirm the diagnosis
A foreign object in the lung or airways
Cough and choking that began suddenly
Resolution of choking but cough that persists or progressively worsens over several weeks
Possibly a fever
No symptoms of a cold
Typically in children 6 months to 6 years old
Chest x-rays while breathing out and breathing in
Bronchoscopy
Infants: Fussiness, spitting up after feedings, arching of the back, or crying after feedings and a cough when lying down
Poor weight gain
Older children and adolescents: Chest pain or heartburn after meals and when lying down and possibly wheezing, hoarseness, nausea, and regurgitation
Cough that is often worse at night
A doctor's examination
Infants: Sometimes an x-ray of the upper digestive tract after barium is given by mouth to determine whether anatomy is normal
Treatment with histamine-2 (H2) blockers (if symptoms are relieved, the cause is probably gastroesophageal reflux disease)
Sometimes a test to measure acidity or reflux episodes in the esophagus (called a pH probe or an impedance probe) or x-rays taken after formula is given by mouth (gastric emptying scan) to determine the frequency and severity of reflux episodes
Older children: Treatment with H2 blockers or proton pump inhibitors to see whether symptoms are relieved
Possibly endoscopy
Postnasal drip
Headache, itchy eyes, a mild sore throat particularly in the morning, and coughing at night and when waking up
A history of allergies
Treatment with an antihistamine or a corticosteroid nasal spray (if symptoms are relieved, the cause is an allergy)
Possibly x-rays or CT of the sinuses
Psychogenic or habit cough
May develop in children after a cold or other airway irritant
Frequent (may be up to every 2–3 seconds), harsh, or honking cough when awake, possibly lasting for weeks to months
Cough that stops completely when the child falls asleep
Lack of fever or other symptoms
A doctor's examination
Sometimes chest x-rays to look for other causes
Recent contact with an infected person
Usually a weakened immune system (immunocompromise)
Sometimes fever, night sweats, chills, and weight loss
A chest x-ray
A tuberculin skin test or a blood test
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Children with disorders that cause chronic cough may also be brought to a doctor before 4 weeks. A chest x-ray is always done when children with a chronic cough are first evaluated.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.