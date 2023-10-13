Some Causes and Features of Cough in Adults
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Acute (lasting less than 8 weeks)
A chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) flare-up
Wheezing, shortness of breath, and breathing through pursed lips
Cough often produces sputum
In people who already have COPD
Usually only a doctor's examination
A foreign object†
A cough that begins suddenly typically in people who have a disorder that interferes with communication, swallowing, or both, or in children
No symptoms of an upper respiratory infection
In people who otherwise are feeling well
A chest x-ray
Shortness of breath that worsens while lying flat or that appears 1–2 hours after falling asleep
Usually sounds suggesting fluid in the lungs, heard through a stethoscope
Usually swelling (edema) in the legs
A chest x-ray
Sometimes a blood test to measure a substance called brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) that is produced when the heart is strained
Sometimes echocardiography
Fever, a feeling of illness, a cough that produces sputum (productive cough), and shortness of breath
Sudden onset of sharp chest pain that worsens when taking deep breaths
Certain abnormal breath sounds, heard through a stethoscope
A chest x-ray
Postnasal drip (due to an allergy, a virus, or bacteria)
Headache, sore throat, and a congested nose with pale, swollen mucosa
Nausea
Sometimes a drip visible at the back of the throat
Frequent clearing of the throat
Usually only a doctor's examination
Pulmonary embolism† (sudden blockage of an artery in a lung, usually by a blood clot)
Sudden appearance of sharp chest pain that usually worsens when inhaling
Shortness of breath
A rapid heart rate and a rapid breathing rate
Often risk factors for pulmonary embolism, such as cancer, immobility (as results from being bedbound), blood clots in the legs, pregnancy, use of birth control pills (oral contraceptives) or other medications that contain estrogen, recent surgery or hospitalization, or a family history of the disorder
Specialized lung imaging tests, such as CT angiography, ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) scanning, or pulmonary arteriography
Upper respiratory infections, including acute bronchitis
A runny, congested nose with red mucosa (the tissues that line the nose)
Sore throat and a feeling of illness (malaise)
Usually only a doctor's examination
Chronic (lasting 8 weeks or longer)
Airway irritation that remains after a respiratory tract infection resolves
A dry, nonproductive cough that occurs immediately after a respiratory tract infection
No congested nose or sore throat
Sometimes only a doctor's examination, sometimes a chest x-ray
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
A dry, persistent cough
Use of an ACE inhibitor (cough may develop within days or months after starting the medication)
Stopping the ACE inhibitor to see whether symptoms go away
Aspiration
A wet-sounding cough after eating or drinking, visible difficulty swallowing, or both
In people who have had a stroke or another disorder that causes difficulty communicating (such as dementia), particularly among those who have a chronic cough
A chest x-ray
Sometimes x-ray tests of swallowing (modified barium pharyngography)
Asthma (cough-variant)
A cough that seems to occur after various triggers, such as exposure to pollen or another allergen, cold, or exercise
Possibly wheezing and shortness of breath
Pulmonary function testing
Chronic bronchitis (in people who smoke)
A productive cough on most days of the month for 3 months of the year for 2 successive years
Frequent clearing of the throat and shortness of breath
No congested nose or sore throat
Tests to evaluate how well the lungs are functioning (pulmonary function tests)
Burning pain in the chest (heartburn) or abdomen that tends to worsen after eating certain foods, while exercising, or while lying flat
A sour taste, particularly after awakening
Hoarseness
Wheezing
A cough that occurs in the middle of the night or early morning
Sometimes no symptoms other than cough
Sometimes only a doctor's examination
Sometimes use of medications that suppress acid, such as a histamine-2 (H2) blocker or proton pump inhibitor, to see whether symptoms go away
Sometimes insertion of a flexible viewing tube into the esophagus and stomach (endoscopy)
Sometimes placement of a sensor in the esophagus to monitor acidity (pH) for 24 hours
Shortness of breath of gradual onset
Dry cough
Previous exposure to certain medications or an occupational exposure
Sometimes a family history of the disorder
Chest x-ray
CT of the chest
Pulmonary function testing
A lung tumor†
A cough that sometimes produces blood
A change in a chronic cough
Weight loss, fever, and night sweats
Enlarged, firm, painless lymph nodes in the neck
A chest x-ray
Often CT of the chest
Often bronchoscopy
Postnasal drip
Headache, sore throat, and a congested nose with pale, swollen mucosa
Sometimes a drip visible at the back of the throat
Sometimes only a doctor's examination
Sometimes use of antihistamines and decongestants to see whether symptoms go away
Sometimes allergy testing
Tuberculosis or fungal infections†
A cough that sometimes produces blood
Weight loss, fever, and night sweats
Exposure to someone with tuberculosis
Residence in or travel to an area where tuberculosis or fungal lung infections are common
Presence of HIV infection or risk factors for HIV infection
A chest x-ray
Skin testing and, if positive, examination and culture of sputum
Sometimes CT of the chest
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† These causes are rare.
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme; CT = computed tomography; HIV = human immunodeficiency virus.