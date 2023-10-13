Some Causes and Features of Blood in the Urine
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland)
Mainly in men over 50
Often difficulty starting urination, a weak urine stream, a sensation of incomplete urination, or dribbling at the end of urination
An enlarged prostate detected during a digital rectal examination
Blood tests to measure the PSA level
Often ultrasonography of the bladder to measure how much urine remains in the bladder after voiding (postvoid residual urine volume)
Mainly in people over 50 or with risk factors for these cancers (smoking, family members who have had cancer, or exposure to chemicals that may cause cancer)
Sometimes burning or pain during urination or an urgent need to urinate
Often symptoms that affect the whole body (such as fever, chills, weight loss or sweating)
Examination of the interior of the bladder using a flexible viewing tube inserted through the urethra (cystoscopy)
Possible bladder biopsy
Sometimes CT or MRI
If prostate cancer is suspected, prostate biopsy
Cystitis (bladder infection)
Usually in women and girls
A frequent and urgent need to urinate
Burning or pain during urination
Getting up at night to urinate
Sometimes blood in the urine or foul-smelling urine
A doctor's examination
Usually urinalysis and urine culture
Injury
Usually an obvious injury
Usually CT of the abdomen and pelvis
Kidney filtering disorders (glomerular disorders, such as glomerulonephritis)
Sometimes high blood pressure and swelling in the feet or legs
Sometimes protein in the urine, malformed red blood cells, clumps of red blood cells, and/or decreased kidney function
Possibly red or dark (cola-colored) urine
Sometimes occurring after an infection
Sometimes in people who have family members with a kidney or a connective tissue disorder
Urinalysis
Blood tests
Long-lasting pain in the flank or abdomen
High blood pressure
Sometimes enlarged kidneys detected on an imaging test done for another reason or during a doctor's examination
Ultrasonography
Often CT or MRI of the abdomen
Mainly in men over 50
Sometimes a lump in the prostate detected during a digital rectal examination
Occasionally a weak urine stream, difficulty starting urination, and dribbling at the end of urination
Blood tests to measure the PSA level
If the PSA level is elevated, biopsy of the prostate
Prostatitis (infection of the prostate gland)
Often fever, difficulty starting urination, frequent urination, the need to urinate during the night, and burning or pain during urination
Often symptoms of a long-standing blockage in the urinary tract (including a weak urine stream, difficulty passing urine, or dribbling at the end of urination)
In an acute infection, an enlarged, tender prostate detected during a digital rectal examination; in chronic prostatitis, there may not be any significant symptoms
A doctor's examination
Urinalysis and urine culture
Sometimes transrectal ultrasonography or cystoscopy
Usually in people already known to have sickle cell disease
Mainly in people of African or Mediterranean descent
Often in children and young adults
Blood tests to check for abnormal hemoglobin in red blood cells
Severe pain in the lower back side (flank) that occurs suddenly or pain in the abdomen or groin that comes in waves
Sometimes the urge to urinate but an inability to do so
Sometimes vomiting
CT or ultrasonography of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder
* Features include symptoms and the results of a doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Tests include urinalysis in all people, blood tests to evaluate renal function in most people, and imaging of the kidneys and pelvis in most older people.
CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; PSA = prostate-specific antigen.