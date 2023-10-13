skip to main content
Some Carcinogens

Carcinogen

Type of Cancer

Environmental and industrial

Arsenic

Lung

Asbestos

Lung

Pleura

Aromatic amines

Bladder

Benzene

Leukemia

Chromates

Lung

Diesel exhaust

Lung

Ionizing radiation

Leukemia

Nickel

Lung

Nasal sinuses

Pesticides

Lung

Radon

Lung

Ultraviolet radiation

Skin

Vinyl chloride

Liver

Associated with lifestyle

Alcohol

Breast

Colorectal

Esophagus

Liver

Mouth

Throat

Betel nuts

Mouth

Throat

Tobacco

Bladder

Esophagus

Kidney

Lung

Mouth

Throat

Used in medicine

Androgens

Liver

Chemotherapy medications (such as alkylating agents and topoisomerase inhibitors)

Bladder

Leukemia

Diethylstilbestrol

Breast (in women who took the medication and in women exposed before birth)

Cervix (when exposed before birth)

Vagina (when exposed before birth)

Radiation therapy

Leukemia

Sarcomas

